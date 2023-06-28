Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

VUG opened at $277.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $283.65.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

