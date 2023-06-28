Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 29,687 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,728,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,642,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.63. 844,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,150,656. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.94. The company has a market cap of $110.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.55.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

