Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Albion Financial Group UT’s 9th Largest Position

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 2.3% of Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $24,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 119,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Flower City Capital raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 363,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,450,000 after acquiring an additional 34,915 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 84,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 32.7% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average of $53.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $56.26.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

