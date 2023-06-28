Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) to Issue Dividend of $0.98 on July 5th

Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.981 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.63. 408,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,797. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $90.87 and a 1 year high of $132.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

