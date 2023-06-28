Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 261.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 295.9% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $110.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.09. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $90.87 and a one year high of $132.63. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

