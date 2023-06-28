Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Raised by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $160.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.60. The firm has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $162.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.