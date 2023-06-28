Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $761,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 968.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,754 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $216.55 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $228.43. The firm has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.