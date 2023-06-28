UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME) Short Interest Update

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 903.2% from the May 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 587,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
UTime Trading Down 3.4 %
NASDAQ UTME traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $2.30. 14,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,049. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17. UTime has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40.
About UTime
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on UTime from StockNews.com
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- Five stocks we like better than UTime
Receive News & Ratings for UTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.