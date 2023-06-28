UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME) Short Interest Update

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 903.2% from the May 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 587,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

UTime Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ UTME traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $2.30. 14,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,049. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17. UTime has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40.

Get UTime alerts:

About UTime

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

UTime Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. It also offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells. In addition, the company provides electronics manufacturing services, including original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer services.

Receive News & Ratings for UTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.