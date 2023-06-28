UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the May 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Trading Up 0.9 %

UPMMY traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $29.93. The company had a trading volume of 136,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,447. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.47. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $39.09.

Get UPM-Kymmene Oyj alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

About UPM-Kymmene Oyj

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for transport and petrochemical industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.