United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Melius assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $174.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.26. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

