United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 2.3% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $19,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.1 %

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.92. 227,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,287,678. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

