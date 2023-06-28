Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.92

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.92 and traded as high as $22.95. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $22.69, with a volume of 548 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Union Bankshares Stock Down 1.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UNB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 23.24%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 29th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.