UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.35

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.35 and last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 4045 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

UniCredit Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.66.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail and corporate banking services. It also offers payments and liquidity; working capital; and international trade related services. The company provides sustainable finance, patient capital, corporate finance, rating, and capital structure advisory, and financial sponsor solutions.

