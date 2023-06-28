UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.80.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $61.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.77. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $50.68 and a 52-week high of $99.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.92.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. UMB Financial had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.67%.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, Director Janine Davidson bought 500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.56 per share, with a total value of $26,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,572 shares in the company, valued at $137,756.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,536,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 407,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 28,408 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 147,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 31,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

(Get Rating

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.