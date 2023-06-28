UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX – Get Rating) were down 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $562.89 and last traded at $562.89. Approximately 62 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $575.11.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $523.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 18,000.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the second quarter worth $85,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the first quarter valued at about $207,000.

