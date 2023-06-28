Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $689,000 Stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Merchants Bancorp worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 403.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patrick D. O’brien bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $511,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Patrick D. O’brien bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 5,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $85,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 9,855 shares of company stock valued at $206,307 over the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,576. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average of $26.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.10. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.06). Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $114.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MBIN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Merchants Bancorp Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

