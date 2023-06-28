Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $2.97 Million Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,698 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 1.7% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $15.87. 416,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,307. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.64. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $18.33.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.