Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Buys 167 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in AON by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in AON by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $331.15. The stock had a trading volume of 110,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,339. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $262.42 and a 12 month high of $338.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.96. The company has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.73.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

