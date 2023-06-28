TrueFi Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.94 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 27th. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $46.15 million and $4.94 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. One TrueFi token can now be bought for about $0.0435 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,061,445,051 tokens. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,061,445,050.7431034 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.04174055 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $4,888,881.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

