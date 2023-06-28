TRON (TRX) Price Up 2.6% This Week

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0741 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion and approximately $142.00 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TRON has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008895 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002052 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002614 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000027 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000960 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,945,147,430 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

