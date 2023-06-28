Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.27

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.27 and traded as high as $12.28. Triumph Group shares last traded at $12.16, with a volume of 584,190 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Triumph Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $808.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average of $11.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Group

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 92.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 61,284 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 693,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 47,406 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in Triumph Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 944,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after purchasing an additional 74,931 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,936,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,219,000 after buying an additional 943,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,291,000 after acquiring an additional 59,010 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

See Also

