Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Trinity Capital Trading Up 1.1 %

TRIN stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.76. 99,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,507. The company has a market cap of $494.95 million, a PE ratio of -226.80 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62. Trinity Capital has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). Trinity Capital had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 million. Research analysts predict that Trinity Capital will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRIN. B. Riley cut their target price on Trinity Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Trinity Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinity Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

In related news, CEO Steve Louis Brown purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $42,735.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 639,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,387,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 6,213 shares of company stock worth $72,546 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Capital

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 1.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 55,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 259.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 23.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Timonium, Maryland; San Diego, California; Boston, Massachusetts; San Francisco, California and Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

