Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives $59.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,178,191.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

Trimble Trading Up 2.1 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Trimble by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

TRMB stock opened at $51.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $45.43 and a fifty-two week high of $72.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $915.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.43 million. Analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Rating

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.