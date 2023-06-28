Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Rating) dropped 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 113,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 163,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Trigon Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$42.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 21.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21.

Trigon Metals Company Profile

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. It primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. The company holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which consists of five mining licenses that covers approximately 1,219 hectares and one prospecting license covering 1,057 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

