Tran Capital Management L.P. Trims Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Tran Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 841,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 279,179 shares during the quarter. AerCap makes up about 5.9% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.34% of AerCap worth $47,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 473.7% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of AerCap by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Stock Up 2.5 %

AerCap stock opened at $62.39 on Wednesday. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $37.87 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

