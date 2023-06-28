Tran Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 135,772 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Tran Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 135,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,232,000. Aptiv accounts for about 1.9% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tran Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of Aptiv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Aptiv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Aptiv by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock opened at $100.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $124.88.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APTV. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,480 shares in the company, valued at $61,504,674. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,480 shares in the company, valued at $61,504,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

