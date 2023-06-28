Tran Capital Management L.P. Invests $36.53 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tran Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 481,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,533,000. PayPal comprises about 4.6% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in PayPal by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after buying an additional 5,794,620 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,712,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 93.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,315 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $66.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.95 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

