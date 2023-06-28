Tran Capital Management L.P. Buys 740 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Tran Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 0.2% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 252.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 399,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,704,000 after buying an additional 286,403 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 54,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,952,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 30,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $52.43 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.77.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

