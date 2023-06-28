Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,489 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,486% compared to the average volume of 283 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Down 2.6 %

Brookfield Infrastructure stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.92. The stock had a trading volume of 135,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,623. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.23. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $50.03.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.