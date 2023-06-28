Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,489 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,486% compared to the average volume of 283 put options.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.
Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Down 2.6 %
Brookfield Infrastructure stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.92. The stock had a trading volume of 135,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,623. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.23. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $50.03.
Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.
About Brookfield Infrastructure
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.
