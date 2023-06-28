Toncoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.74 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 28th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and $8.74 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $1.38 or 0.00004564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017499 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00018819 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013901 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,195.86 or 0.99938171 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.38500138 USD and is down -4.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $11,261,781.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.