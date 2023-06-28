Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,797 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Toll Brothers worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,019,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,838,000 after acquiring an additional 78,109 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 342.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 138,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 563 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $39,241.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,618.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 563 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $39,241.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,618.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,539,929. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

TOL traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,618. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.70. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $79.12. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Toll Brothers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.