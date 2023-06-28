Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR) Trading Up 7.8%

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.22. Approximately 224,262 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 720,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Timber Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:TMBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.15). As a group, research analysts forecast that Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Timber Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Timber Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Timber Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Timber Pharmaceuticals by 251.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,124,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates include TMB-001, a patented topical formulation of isotretinoin that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe subtypes of CI, a group of rare genetic keratinization disorders; and TMB-003, a proprietary formulation of Sitaxsentan, which is a selective endothelin-A receptor antagonist that is in preclinical development for the treatment of sclerotic skin diseases.

