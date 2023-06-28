Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 5,750 Shares

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,812.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,139,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,941,672.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 6,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $41,400.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 24,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $165,620.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 38,526 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $253,886.34.

On Monday, June 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 31,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $202,120.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 1,600 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $10,080.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 21,832 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $136,668.32.

On Friday, June 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 120,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $783,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 30,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $233,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 30,162 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $219,579.36.

Tilly’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TLYS traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 119,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,748. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.01. Tilly’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $123.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Tilly’s by 366.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tilly’s by 11,387.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Tilly’s by 2,279.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Tilly’s by 159.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TLYS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

