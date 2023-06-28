Tigress Financial Increases MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $490.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Tigress Financial from $365.00 to $490.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MDB. Barclays raised their target price on MongoDB from $374.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Monday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.96.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MDB traded up $15.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $403.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,269,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.49 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $301.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.92. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $414.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,669 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.12, for a total value of $1,017,209.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 37,667 shares in the company, valued at $14,355,647.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,856 shares of company stock worth $27,327,511 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.