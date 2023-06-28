The Heavitree Brewery PLC (LON:HVT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2

The Heavitree Brewery PLC (LON:HVTFree Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of HVT remained flat at GBX 290 ($3.69) during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393. Heavitree Brewery has a 52-week low of GBX 250 ($3.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 330 ($4.20). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 290.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 290.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of £5.34 million, a P/E ratio of 707.32 and a beta of 0.49.

The Heavitree Brewery PLC engages in the development and operation of a leased and tenanted estate in England. It operates leased and tenanted public houses. The company was founded in 1790 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

