TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Shares of TFII stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$151.76. The stock had a trading volume of 300,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,929. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$98.15 and a 52-week high of C$173.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$145.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$150.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$129.00 to C$123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$173.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$180.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$173.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$151.60.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

