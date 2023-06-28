Tezos Market Cap Reaches $756.11 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. In the last week, Tezos has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00002617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $756.11 million and approximately $13.23 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002108 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002586 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000027 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 964,351,901 coins and its circulating supply is 943,184,458 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

