Tezos 1-Day Volume Tops $14.66 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 28th. Tezos has a market cap of $720.86 million and approximately $14.66 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00002537 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008908 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002002 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002621 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 964,351,901 coins and its circulating supply is 943,184,458 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

