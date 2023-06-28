Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.90

Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN – Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.90 and traded as high as $26.05. Teucrium Corn Fund shares last traded at $25.62, with a volume of 101,890 shares traded.

Teucrium Corn Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average is $25.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORN. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Teucrium Corn Fund by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 456,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 118,419 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Teucrium Corn Fund by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 171,343 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Teucrium Corn Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,483,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teucrium Corn Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 81,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Teucrium Corn Fund by 352.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 64,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 50,055 shares in the last quarter.

Teucrium Corn Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Corn Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool that is a series of Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust), a Delaware statutory trust. It will issue common units representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in such Fund, called Shares. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares net asset value reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for corn (Corn Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), including the second to expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%, the third-to-expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

