Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC

Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,936 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 0.5% of Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,230 shares of company stock worth $30,055,907 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $254.24. 30,623,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,380,766. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.19. The company has a market cap of $805.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.01.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

