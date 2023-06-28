Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Tesla were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 3.8 %

Tesla stock opened at $250.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $793.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.59, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.19. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.01.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,521,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,230 shares of company stock valued at $30,055,907 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

