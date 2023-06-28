TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

TerraVest Industries Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TVK opened at C$27.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$496.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$27.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.97. TerraVest Industries has a 52 week low of C$22.20 and a 52 week high of C$28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.98.

Get TerraVest Industries alerts:

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$176.86 million for the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.99%. Research analysts anticipate that TerraVest Industries will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TerraVest Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraVest Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.