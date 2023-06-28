Terra Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $194.40 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Terra has a market capitalization of $194.40 million and approximately $37.91 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00002103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008848 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002582 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000027 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 302,786,469 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

