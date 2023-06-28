Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Short Interest Update

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,500 shares, an increase of 773.8% from the May 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 441,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Tenet Fintech Group Price Performance
Tenet Fintech Group stock remained flat at $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48. Tenet Fintech Group has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $2.30.
Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.02 million during the quarter.
Tenet Fintech Group Company Profile
Tenet Fintech Group Inc operates as the parent company of financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) subsidiaries. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytics and AI-based services to small-and-medium businesses and financial institutions through its Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to facilitate transactions among its members.
