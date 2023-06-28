Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.96

Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TNZ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.96 and last traded at C$2.90, with a volume of 376135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.55.

Tenaz Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$81.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.93 million during the quarter. Tenaz Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 6.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenaz Energy Corp. will post 0.3197183 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenaz Energy Company Profile

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

