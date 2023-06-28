Tecnoglass Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Tecnoglass has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Tecnoglass has a payout ratio of 7.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tecnoglass to earn $4.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

NASDAQ:TGLS traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $51.68. The stock had a trading volume of 146,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,908. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day moving average is $38.78. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $51.98.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $202.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.86 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 23.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TGLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Tecnoglass from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tecnoglass by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 10.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 15.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

