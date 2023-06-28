Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) shares rose 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$54.44 and last traded at C$54.32. Approximately 705,949 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,084,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$53.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TECK.B shares. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$72.50 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.85.

Teck Resources Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.23.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

