TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Sets New 12-Month High at $138.24

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $138.24 and last traded at $137.74, with a volume of 729969 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.09.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $372,832,000 after buying an additional 3,244,957 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 341.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,305,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,629 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,957,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

