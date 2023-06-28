TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Cut to $115.00

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNX. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.09.

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.84. 36,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,133. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. TD SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.12). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $775,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $775,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,829,753.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $56,754.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,218.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,998 shares of company stock worth $4,041,355. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 338,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,507,000 after acquiring an additional 45,159 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 281,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

