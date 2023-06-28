TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
TD SYNNEX has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. TD SYNNEX has a dividend payout ratio of 11.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TD SYNNEX to earn $11.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.
TD SYNNEX Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSE:SNX traded down $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $91.17. 234,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $111.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.15 and its 200-day moving average is $95.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,377,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,736,964.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $900,093.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,405.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,377,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,736,964.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,355. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 95.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.09.
TD SYNNEX Company Profile
TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.
Further Reading
