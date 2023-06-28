TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

TD SYNNEX has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. TD SYNNEX has a dividend payout ratio of 11.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TD SYNNEX to earn $11.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

NYSE:SNX traded down $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $91.17. 234,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $111.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.15 and its 200-day moving average is $95.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.12). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,377,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,736,964.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $900,093.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,405.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,377,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,736,964.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,355. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 95.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.09.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

